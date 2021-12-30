The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Up 4.3%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.78). 472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.71).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of £214.34 million and a P/E ratio of 38.97.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.