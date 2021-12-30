The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $386.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $257.83 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

