The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.95. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

