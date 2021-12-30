The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock worth $103,209,568. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.