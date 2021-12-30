The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 60,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,933,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

