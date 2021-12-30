The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.21

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $25.56. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 8,259 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.9531 dividend. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

