The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$91.26. 10,531,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$67.43 and a twelve month high of C$91.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

