Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of THLLY opened at $17.04 on Friday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

