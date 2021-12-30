Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,218 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

