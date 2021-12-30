Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. 975,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,555. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 760,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

