Tether Reaches Market Cap of $78.37 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Tether has a market cap of $78.37 billion and approximately $57.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.33 or 0.07897599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.39 or 0.99863885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,758,991,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,344,882,507 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

