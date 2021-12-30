Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $950.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $822.84.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,086.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,061.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

