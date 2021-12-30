Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $824.55.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,086.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

