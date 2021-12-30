Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,079.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,061.62 and its 200 day moving average is $835.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

