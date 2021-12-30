Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

TME opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.