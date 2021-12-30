Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

TENB stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 873,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

