Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

