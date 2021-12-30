Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

