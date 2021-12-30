TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

