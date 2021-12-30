TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 13,168 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 364,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $366.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

