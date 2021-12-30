TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 22,274 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 81,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 248,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.