TCTC Holdings LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Netflix by 83.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 99,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,022,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX opened at $610.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

