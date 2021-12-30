TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.79. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Truist cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.