TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

TRP traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 3,646,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,961. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

