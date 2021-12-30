TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 2.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TC Energy worth $62,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 30,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,706. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

