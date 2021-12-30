Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

