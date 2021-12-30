Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.0842 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00283008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.