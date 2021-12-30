Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.42. 21,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,002. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

