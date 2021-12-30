Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $136.57 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,330,178 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

