Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $401,976.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Swingby has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $401,976.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,603,032 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

