Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.64). 249,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,766,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.64).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.79).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.37.

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($27,354.82).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.