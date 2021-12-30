Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney Sells 7,073 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 646,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

