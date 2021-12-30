Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Bbva USA

Bbva USA reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

