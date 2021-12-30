Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 27,305 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

