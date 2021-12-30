Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

