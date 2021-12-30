Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 446,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

