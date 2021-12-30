Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $366.74 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

