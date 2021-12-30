Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $119.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

