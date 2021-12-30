Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 433,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

