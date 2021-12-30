Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,040,500.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

SFIX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.