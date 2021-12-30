Stellar (XLM) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $389.94 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00177717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00217656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.52 or 0.07787355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,407 coins and its circulating supply is 24,739,004,184 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

