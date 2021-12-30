State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of FSS opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

