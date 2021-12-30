State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTDR opened at $36.60 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

