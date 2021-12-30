State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

