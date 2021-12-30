State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,800 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLOW opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

