State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Surmodics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $736,604. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.