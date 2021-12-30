Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

