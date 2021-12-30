STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $147.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $148.52 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.02 million, with estimates ranging from $640.26 million to $649.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,814. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

