St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56). Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -103.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About St James House (LON:SJH)

St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.