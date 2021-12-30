SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SSEZY opened at $22.56 on Thursday. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

